Liverpool ‘will be more active’ in the transfer window this summer – James Pearce

The most reliable voice on Liverpool FC, James Pearce, claims that the Reds will be more active in the transfer market this summer than we were last year.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t bring in any big names last summer, with Adrian, Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg the only notable incomings in a much-unchanged squad from the previous campaign.

In spite of that, Liverpool look certain to win the English Title for the first time in 30 years, but Pearce suggests there may be some new faces at Anfield this summer.

MORE: RB Leipzig chief insists they’re in a strong position over LFC target Werner

In a recent Q&A with The Athletic, the well renowned journo remarks that the “net spend boys” always find something to moan about, but they’ll be happier this summer.

He continues by stating “LFC will be more active” in the next transfer window, with the club reportedly strongly interested in RB Leipzig star Timo Werner.

"The net spend boys will always find something to moan about but they should be happier this summer than last summer when they were bleating about the lack of transfer activity! LFC will be more active" (@JamesPearceLFC) — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 6, 2020

The German would not have a spot in the side guaranteed, but with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane absent at the AFCON next season, there’ll be a large chunk when we’ll need a recognised performer.

Plus, his signing will help us compete in the domestic cup competitions a little more fervently – not to mention offer genuine competition for the current stars.