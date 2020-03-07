(Video) Harry Wilson admits he’ll have to consider his future this summer

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, currently on loan at Bournemouth, has honestly admitted that he’ll have to consider his future this summer.

The Welsh international is playing well for the Cherries, but that doesn’t guarantee him a place in the starting XI at Anfield next season.

Wilson is too good of a talent to be wasting away on the bench, and he’s at an age now where he should probably find a club he’ll spend the next few years with.

If that’s not Liverpool, it’s a shame we’ll lose such a talented, young player, but we’ll wish him all the very best.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):