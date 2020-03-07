(Video) Hendo’s passing highlights reel exemplifies why he’s so important to LFC

Is that you Xabi Alonso? Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has weirdly won over some of his doubters by actually not playing any football.

The midfielder was injured during the Reds’ Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid – since then, we’ve lost three out of four games and scraped a 3-2 win against West Ham.

Hendo is one of the finest passers of the ball in the Premier League, and as one of the vital cogs in the our midfield, his absence in the team has made us realise it even more in recent weeks.

Take a watch of a compilation of his passing below: