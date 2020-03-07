(Video) Klopp finds quirky way to avoid handshakes amid Coronavirus concerns

The Premier League have banned players and club officials from shaking hands before kick-off until further notice, after seeking medical advice amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool are up against Bournemouth this weekend, and it’s the first game we’ve had with these new restrictions in place. Manager Jurgen Klopp has found an inventive way to avoid shaking hands with people, and – just like the man himself – it’s quite quirky.

The German has chosen to bump forearms with those he’d normally shake the hands of. It’s funny, sure, but it also shows how much Klopp respects others in the beautiful game.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):