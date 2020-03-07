(Video) Klopp massively gives it to 4th official in angry celebration after Liverpool goal

Liverpool went in today 2-1 up v Bournemouth, but it looked like we might be in a lot of trouble after conceding a very early goal to Callum Wilson.

Mo Salah equalised not long after though, much to the delight of Jurgen Klopp – who was furious at the decision not to award us a foul on Joe Gomez in the lead to their opener.

Klopp screamed in the face of the fourth official, showing his emotion and how much the goal meant to him.

He’ll probably be embarrassed post-match and apologise, but we love to see it.

The team has been getting pelters recently and no luck whatsoever – so to see them fight adversity like this is exceptional.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport: