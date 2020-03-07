(Video) LFC fans will love Milner’s passionate pre-match team talk

Liverpool have been without captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner for several weeks now, but the latter has returned for the Reds this weekend against Bournemouth.
The experienced midfielder was caught on camera by BT Sport, giving a passionate team talk to the other players – and supporters are bound to love it.
It’s the kind of thing we’ve missed – although Virgil van Dijk is obviously a fantastic leader, the like of Milner and Henderson can make such a difference to the mentality of the team.
Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):
🗣 "Everything we do, highest tempo!"
Klopp's Lieutenant on the pitch!
Liverpool may be out of sight in the league but James Milner isn't about to let standards slip on his return the Premier League XI. pic.twitter.com/JhGX5mcmi3
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2020
