(Video) LFC fans will love Milner’s passionate pre-match team talk

Liverpool have been without captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner for several weeks now, but the latter has returned for the Reds this weekend against Bournemouth.

The experienced midfielder was caught on camera by BT Sport, giving a passionate team talk to the other players – and supporters are bound to love it.

It’s the kind of thing we’ve missed – although Virgil van Dijk is obviously a fantastic leader, the like of Milner and Henderson can make such a difference to the mentality of the team.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):