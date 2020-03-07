(Video) Mane inches away from netting 25 yard worldy as he smashes the crossbar

So close! Liverpool star Sadio Mane was inches away from doubling his tally against Bournemouth this weekend. The Senegal international fired a venomous effort goal-ward, but he smacked it off the crossbar.

The forward was 25 yards from goal when he struck the curling long-range effort, and it certainly would have been a contender for goal of the season had it gone in!

If Mane was an extra couple of yards further back then it surely would have dipped into the net, as the goalkeeper was helpless.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):