(Video) Mane puts LFC ahead after a perfectly weighted pass by van Dijk

Get in! Liverpool took the lead over Bournemouth ten minutes before half-time with a tidy Sadio Mane finish following a wonderful through ball by Virgil van Dijk.

Possession changed hands in the middle of the park, and the defender unleashed his inner Jordan Henderson with a beautifully weighted pass to the Senegalese superstar.

Once Mane had the ball, it was already too late for the Cherries as the forward was bounding toward the penalty area to claim his 14th goal of the season.

