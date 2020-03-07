(Video) Milner produces maybe best goal-line clearance we’ve ever seen at Anfield

James Milner delivered a legendary pre-match team talk before the game today, then showed why he’s captain around the hour mark with a sensational goal-line clearance.

Fabinho had given the ball away centrally, and Ryan Fraser got through on goal – with the Scot lobbing Adrian brilliantly.

The entire ground was waiting for the net to ripple, but somehow, left-back Milner covered and kicked the ball away from the goal.

It’s genuinely the best clearance of its type we can remember seeing in many a year.

Watch the moment, courtesy of BT Sport, below: