(Video) Minamino’s highlights from Chelsea shows flashes of his class

Liverpool star Takumi Minamino was one of the few shining positives to come from our 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup earlier this week.

In truth, we were outplayed by the Londoners, but the Japanese international was up for the fight.

Liverpool looked fresh out of ideas at Stamford Bridge, but Taki showed flashes of flair and creativity – it’s just a shame we couldn’t get him on the ball enough!

There are teething problems when any player joins a new team, and once the Reds get used to Minamino’s playing style, we’ll see the best of him yet.

Take a watch of his highlights from Chelsea below (via BBC Sport):

