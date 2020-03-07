(Video) New Angle of ‘Gomez push’ for Bournemouth’s first goal absolutely ridiculous

What is the point in VAR if it doesn’t give a push for this?
A video by BT Sport is being shared on Twitter that shows how blatant the push on Joe Gomez actually was for the first goal v Bournemouth today.
The centre-back was literally shoved off the ball, yet neither the referee, his assistant or even worse, the VAR (who had the luxury of this angle) decided it was worthy of a foul.
The more times you watch it, the more ridiculous the decision gets.
Liverpool showed fighting strength in scoring two first-half goals in response though, which was terrific to see.
Jurgen Klopp was furious by the decision, by the way, and celebrated with purpose upon our equaliser.
No push….. pic.twitter.com/HP7GwdIu7J
— SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) March 7, 2020
