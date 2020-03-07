(Video) New Angle of ‘Gomez push’ for Bournemouth’s first goal absolutely ridiculous

(Video) New Angle of ‘Gomez push’ for Bournemouth’s first goal absolutely ridiculous

What is the point in VAR if it doesn’t give a push for this?

A video by BT Sport is being shared on Twitter that shows how blatant the push on Joe Gomez actually was for the first goal v Bournemouth today.

The centre-back was literally shoved off the ball, yet neither the referee, his assistant or even worse, the VAR (who had the luxury of this angle) decided it was worthy of a foul.

The more times you watch it, the more ridiculous the decision gets.

Liverpool showed fighting strength in scoring two first-half goals in response though, which was terrific to see.

Jurgen Klopp was furious by the decision, by the way, and celebrated with purpose upon our equaliser.

