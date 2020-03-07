(Video) Rio Ferdinand begrudgingly accepts LFC’s PL dominance is ominous

Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport today before kick-off that Liverpool’s consistently superb recruitment makes us likely to experience a period of domestic dominance.
Peter Crouch had set his stall out, but he’s a former Red and is always nice about us. Rio is an ex-Manchester United player and enemy of Liverpool – so to hear him waxing lyrical about our manager and the manner in which the club is run was eye opening.
Both Rio and Crouchy suggested the foundations are now ready for a dynasty to be built – where countless trophies are collected – and we massively hope they’re correct!
A win v Bournemouth today though is of course the only priority, which will take us 25 points clear for the time being.
"As long as this manager stays and they keep key players they'll dominate for a number of years!"
"I don't see anyone wanting to leave here!"
The foundations for a Liverpool dynasty are in place for @petercrouch and @RioFerdy5. pic.twitter.com/2FMBdeK60m
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2020
