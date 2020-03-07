(Video) Rio Ferdinand begrudgingly accepts LFC’s PL dominance is ominous

Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport today before kick-off that Liverpool’s consistently superb recruitment makes us likely to experience a period of domestic dominance.

Peter Crouch had set his stall out, but he’s a former Red and is always nice about us. Rio is an ex-Manchester United player and enemy of Liverpool – so to hear him waxing lyrical about our manager and the manner in which the club is run was eye opening.

Both Rio and Crouchy suggested the foundations are now ready for a dynasty to be built – where countless trophies are collected – and we massively hope they’re correct!

A win v Bournemouth today though is of course the only priority, which will take us 25 points clear for the time being.