(Video) Salah and Milner get the giggles as LFC’s no.7 given MOTM award

James Milner was the epitome of everything Jurgen Klopp has instilled into this Liverpool side, today.

Captain for the afternoon, Milner roused his troops before kick-off and then put in an exemplary performance which included one of the best goal-line clearances we’ve ever seen.

Mo Salah scored a lovely goal, his 20th of the season in all competitions, the first Liverpool player to do that in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen – but was happy to give the MOTM award to his team-mate.

They both found that quite funny – probably because it’s usually the no.11 who’s collecting the individual gongs!

Both are likely to start on Wednesday, midweek, v Atletico Madrid.

