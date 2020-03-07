(Video) Salah equalises for LFC after relentless interception & assist by Mane

Get in! Liverpool didn’t get off to the best of starts against Bournemouth, but Mohamed Salah popped up with a class goal to level the score-line at 1-1.

Just before the half-hour mark, Sadio Mane pressed a Cherries’ defender for possession and a botched pass eventually made its way to set up the Egyptian.

The No.11 made no error with the chance he was given, and rounded off the move with a Robbie Fowler-esque finish.

Liverpool were good value for the goal, with Callum Wilson’s opener very much against the run of play.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):