(Video) Smiling Sterling makes prediction for Liverpool’s fortunes going forward

Former Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling has claimed that Manchester City will be hurt by the Reds running away with the Premier League title this year.

The England international reckons the Citizens will bounce back next season – and is seemingly refusing to pay his former club any compliments for their relentless form.

You can see the pain in his face when he talks about LFC potentially winning the title, and his unwavering grin when talking about City’s successes just puts the icing on the cake.

Other players would just say ‘Liverpool deserve it’ – like Kevin De Bruyne – but you know, each to their own!

