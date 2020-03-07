(Video) VVD & Gini think ‘no handshake rule’ is hilarious in awkward pre-match scenes

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Premier League banned pre-match handshakes this weekend, leading to some strange scenes at Anfield before kick-off.

The sets of players walked past each other, but there was no touching – much to the amusement of Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum.

You can see in the video below the Dutch duo giggling as they walked past their opposition!

It’s likely however that the no handshake ritual will continue for some time – not that it really makes an iota of actual difference considering football is a contact sport.