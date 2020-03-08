Ajax star sensationally claims they’d have beaten LFC in last season’s UCL final

Dusan Tadic has claimed that Ajax would have beat Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final, if Spurs didn’t knock them out in the semis.

As per B92 (translated by LFCTransferRoom), the Serbian reckons the Londoners didn’t deserve their result and the Reds were uninspired in the Madrid showdown.

Dusan Tadic: "If Ajax had gotten what they deserve against Tottenham, we would’ve defeated Liverpool in the final. We would’ve not played as badly as Tottenham, and we would’ve been much more inspired than Liverpool, their defence wouldn’t have been able to cope against us." pic.twitter.com/rL6P8KIdEm — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 7, 2020

The audacity to suggest your team would have won the whole tournament, even though they didn’t make it out of the last four, is simply incredible.

That being said, I think a lot of neutrals wanted Ajax to win the Champions League last season – their club is so well run, with a legendary Academy, and has a rich history in the competition.

If Liverpool didn’t make it to the final, I’m sure a lot of our fans – us included – would have gotten wrapped up in the fairy-tale.

The Reds obviously claimed their sixth title in Madrid, and played anti-football in Madrid to make sure Spurs didn’t cause us any problems – and it worked.

Against Ajax, we may have had to play a different way, and I’m sure Jurgen Klopp would have had some ideas, but there is no doubt in my mind that we would have won it in Madrid either way!