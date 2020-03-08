LFC could be in for £20m windfall thanks to Michael Edwards masterstroke

Liverpool could benefit from a £20million cash injection, thanks to something Michael Edwards did four years ago when moving on want-away midfielder Luis Alberto.

The Spaniard spent three years at Anfield before joining Serie A giants Lazio in 2016, following a couple of loans at La Liga clubs Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna.

Liverpool sold Alberto for just under £4million, but he has gone from strength to strength in Serie A, and is now subject of interest across Europe and would reportedly fetch a fee of around £70million.

A clause inserted into the deal that took the Spaniard to Italy stated that the Reds will receive 30% of any future transfer fee – a small detail at the time, for sure, but something that could take a whole new meaning if Lazio receive a bid for Alberto this summer.

Edwards’ history of selling deadwood for good money is legendary, in fairness. We’ve made profit on Jordon Ibe, Dom Solanke, Danny Ings, Kevin Stewart, Brad Smith and countless others despite them having absolutely zero chance of featuring in the first team.

It’s not the first time our sporting director has gone and done something impressive in a transfer window, and we doubt it’ll be the last!