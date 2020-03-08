Liverpool fans named ‘most arrogant’ in the Premier League – report

A survey has been conducted by the people at Live Football Tickets to find out which of the Premier League’s top clubs have the loudest and most arrogant fans.

As reported by The Express, the teams asked about were Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs – and the results make for interesting reading.

In total, almost 2,200 people were surveyed and they weren’t restricted to supporting just the clubs mentioned – from non-league to Premier League, they’re fans from all over.

The Reds were named as the loudest fans, with just 1% of people asked putting us forward for the category of ‘quietest supporters’, but Chelsea fans had the lion’s share of votes with 36%.

Another notable result for Liverpool can be found in the ‘most arrogant’ section which we topped with 42% of the overall vote. This is no surprise, considering we adopted the ‘unbearables’ tagline rival fans tried to insult us with.

Opinion

I can’t help but agree with the results of the poll. I’m sure people have tried to have a pop at the Reds by saying we’re ‘arrogant’, but honestly we don’t care – we thrive in the fact that we’re almost universally disliked.

Supporters of clubs outside of the elite try to build up this myth that the atmosphere at Anfield isn’t real, but try telling that to Lionel Messi and Barcelona. Simply put: the Kop isn’t going to be bouncing for Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup.

But on those special nights under the lights at Anfield – we are second to none.