Liverpool predicted XI v. Atletico – Klopp faces difficult midfield decision

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid at Anfield this week as the Reds seek to overturn the 1-0 deficit picked up in the reverse leg, after getting back into winning form against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Fabinho has featured in our last few outings, after being out injured for a several months, but he’s not hit the ground running since his return and it’d be fair to suggest Jurgen Klopp may switch him out.

Alisson picked up an injury in training so it’ll be Adrian between the sticks – he’ll likely have a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

I’m expecting Gini Wijnaldum to start in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but I think Klopp will opt to play James Milner or Jordan Henderson over Fabinho.

The captain is only a ‘maybe’ because he’ll be facing a late fitness test ahead of our clash with Atleti. Naby Keita is also available for selection too, so the boss will have some calls to make!

Up top, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino will all surely start in what is a critical game in our season. Takumi Minamino may be in with a shout to start, after a decent performance against Chelsea in the FA Cup through the week.