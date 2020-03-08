The latest on Henderson, Alisson and Robertson ahead of LFC’s Atletico clash

Liverpool were without Alisson, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson as the Reds beat Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend, but now attention switches to Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are up against Los Rojiblancos on Wednesday night at Anfield in the Champions League in what is a must-win game.

Supporters are obviously looking for any updates on Ali, Hendo and Robbo ahead of the game, and we’ve gathered together the most up-to-date info around:

Alisson

The Brazilian will miss the Atletico fixture. As per The Athletic’s James Pearce, he picked up a hip injury in training and it’ll most likely be Adrian between the sticks under the lights at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Henderson

The captain has a chance of making the team, as he returns to full training today, but he’ll probably face a last-minute fitness test to see if he can be included in the match-day squad.

Given the performance of James Milner against Bournemouth, and the fact Klopp will not want to risk injuring Hendo any further, I’d tip the No.7 to start over the skipper anyway.

Robertson

The manager said Robbo “felt something” after training on Friday, but it was “nothing”, and he expects him to be back in the team for Atletico.