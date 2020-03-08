These Bournemouth fans are fuming over Harry Wilson wearing a LFC jacket

Some Bournemouth fans have vented their frustrations on Twitter after seeing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, now on loan at the Cherries, wearing a LFC jacket.

The Welsh international was spotted sitting among the Reds’ staff on Saturday, as Bournemouth travelled to Anfield for a Premier League fixture.

Wilson is contracted to Liverpool until 2023 and is due to re-join the club in the summer after his loan ends – I think that has escaped the minds of some Bournemouth fans though.

I understand their frustrations however, it must be difficult to see one of your most talented players publicly displaying his loyalty to his parent club.

Here are some tweets we found:

Very poor from Harry Wilson, Total disrespect for the club you are playing for! — Jason O'Connor (@Jayoconnor8) March 7, 2020

Harry Wilson shouldn’t play for Bournemouth again after wearing a Liverpool top today. Completely disrespectful. — Daniel Earley (@DanielEarley) March 7, 2020

Isn't it disrespectful to bournemouth for Harry Wilson to be wearing a Liverpool coat while being on loan at the afore mentioned club on a day when they both face each other? — Nigerian Manc🇪🇬 (@Official_Wildon) March 7, 2020

Harry Wilson being nice and respectful to Bournemouth there, sitting in a Liverpool coat. — Shelley Johnson (@shelleyj89) March 7, 2020

Surely Harry Wilson should have a bit more respect for Bournemouth and not wear a Liverpool coat watching the game he can’t play in. 🙄 — Danny Smith (@dannysmithlaaa) March 7, 2020

Why is everyone kicking off about Harry Wilson wearing a Liverpool jacket😂 he’s on Loan for us so who gives a fuck what he wears — Harry farmer (@harryajfarmer) March 8, 2020

Wilson’s future at Liverpool is far from certain, and the lad himself has admitted this by claiming he’ll have consider his future after the EUROS this summer.

The Welsh international is too good of a talent to be wasting away on the bench, and he’s at an age now where he should probably find a club he’ll spend the next few years with.

If that’s not Liverpool, it’s a shame we’ll lose such a talented, young player, but we’ll wish him all the very best.