These Bournemouth fans are fuming over Harry Wilson wearing a LFC jacket

Some Bournemouth fans have vented their frustrations on Twitter after seeing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, now on loan at the Cherries, wearing a LFC jacket.

The Welsh international was spotted sitting among the Reds’ staff on Saturday, as Bournemouth travelled to Anfield for a Premier League fixture.

Wilson is contracted to Liverpool until 2023 and is due to re-join the club in the summer after his loan ends – I think that has escaped the minds of some Bournemouth fans though.

I understand their frustrations however, it must be difficult to see one of your most talented players publicly displaying his loyalty to his parent club.

Here are some tweets we found:

Wilson’s future at Liverpool is far from certain, and the lad himself has admitted this by claiming he’ll have consider his future after the EUROS this summer.

The Welsh international is too good of a talent to be wasting away on the bench, and he’s at an age now where he should probably find a club he’ll spend the next few years with.

If that’s not Liverpool, it’s a shame we’ll lose such a talented, young player, but we’ll wish him all the very best.

