(Video) Klopp gives fans infamous fist-pump celebration as LFC move within 3 wins of PL glory

Jurgen Klopp has semi-retired his fist-pump celebration, because cameras were following him after the game and he didn’t want to make it all about him.

But the boss gave in at Anfield after a historic victory against Bournemouth. The Reds won their 22nd consecutive game at home and move to within nine points of Premier League glory.

In the video below, you can see Klopp dropping his classic celebration – much to the delight Liverpool’s fans.

The Reds now need just nine more points to secure the title and that number could change as Manchester City play United and Arsenal before we next kick a ball.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo’s Caoimhe O’Neill/The Athletic’s James Pearce):

Klopp giving it the big ones. Liverpool are three wins from home!!!! pic.twitter.com/G5iDHDlX1F — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) March 7, 2020