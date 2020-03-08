(Video) True Geordie makes excellent point about LFC’s bitter rivals this season

Something interesting happened when Liverpool lost to Watford last week – there was an abundance of Manchester United and Arsenal fans on social media celebrating.

Understandably, as our respective fierce rivals and the only ‘invincibles’ in the Premier League era, they’d have wanted to see us falter, but their celebrations reeked of desperation.

This was also noticed by YouTuber True Geordie (a Newcastle United fan) who claims that it must be “mad” for Liverpool supporters to be seeing “the great Manchester United and Arsenal” reduced to such trivial matters.

Brian Davis – his real name – called for fans of both clubs to put the energy they invest in hating Liverpool into supporting their own clubs.

Take a watch of the video below (via The True Geordie):