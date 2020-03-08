“Wonderful stadium…sensational crowd…the best” – Klopp lauds LFC fans after landmark win

Liverpool beat Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend to make it 22 wins on the bounce at Anfield – a new Premier League record for any club at home.

It was an early kick-off for the Reds, with the game getting underway at 12.30pm (UK time), and this usually means a somewhat lacklustre crowd.

But that wasn’t the case for Liverpool this weekend – being just 12 points from Premier League glory may have had an impact on that though!

The Reds are now just three wins away from securing the title, and morale is very high – the boss noted that the crowd on Saturday was “the best” he’s seen for an early kick-off.

“Now, we have three days to prepare for another difficult game,” Klopp is quoted as saying by HITC. “In a wonderful stadium and a sensational crowd that was, I think, the best 12.30pm performance of our crowd since I am here.

“I loved it, so let’s make sure we are ready for that.” Anfield will surely be bouncing on Wednesday night as Liverpool look to overturn the 1-0 deficit picked up in Spain.

It’s not the first time a La Liga club has come to Merseyside hoping to protect a lead and being sent back home with empty hands!