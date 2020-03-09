16-goal Brazil forward Vinicius ‘happy’ with Liverpool link

Carlos Vinicius has described himself as ‘happy’ to be linked with Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has 15 goals for Benfica this season in the Portuguese top division, and one more in the Champions League.

“Liverpool”? I’m happy, but I focus on the present,” he told Record (cited by Sport Witness). “I’m happy, because I know that’s a result of the daily sweat. But the focus is on the present; I’m leaving tomorrow to the right moment.

“(I’m) very happy at Benfica, which is a great club, with 100% focus. Although it’s the best moment of my career, I know that if I stay focused, I’ll achieve even more. That’s what motivates me.”

We’re not sure the links to Vinucius are genuine, in truth. Portuguese sports papers always drop our name when discussing players doing well over there – but the interest never proves real.

Vinicius is enjoying a good season, but he’s not on the same level as Timo Werner, the Germany striker with who our keenness has been confirmed by James Pearce.

Roberto Firmino is vital to our play, but has badly struggled in front of goal this term – especially at Anfield – where he’s remarkably yet to score.

We don’t want to see Bobby sold or even dropped – he’s totally vital to our offensive plans – but another attacker in the summer is a necessity considering Sadio Mane and Mo Salah will be at the AFCON for up to two months.