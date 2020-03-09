Emre Can explains why he didn’t think about Manchester United transfer ‘for a second’

Emre Can may have ran down his Liverpool contract and left the club on a free, but there should be no ill-feeling towards him.

He was entitled to do so and played with passion and commitment every time Jurgen Klopp selected him – right up until his departure to Juventus.

It didn’t work out in Serie A, however, with the midfielder rarely selected – and he was offloaded this January to Borussia Dortmund, despite offers from various Premier League teams.

Can though turned them down out of respect for us.

“I had three Premier League deals alone, including one from Manchester United, but I didn’t think about that for a second because of my Liverpool past,” the Germany international told Sky Sports.

Can has started well back in Germany, winning his past four games, all of which he’s started.

He’s a good player, but not one we’ve actually missed in any shape or form – so his exit actually turned out for the best considering it enabled us to bring in Fabinho in his place.

If he’d have stayed patient, he might have a Champions League medal by now – but who knows how things would have turned out.