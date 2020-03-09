Great news: British sporting events set to continue as normal despite coronavirus

The Government’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has quashed talk of the Premier League being postponed or even games being played behind closed doors.

With Liverpool just two wins away from guaranteed Premier League glory, our attention has turned to which day it could be officially secured on.

If Manchester City drop points against either Arsenal or Burnley, we can win the title at Goodison Park – but if they get six points – we can win it Crystal Palace the following weekend, providing we win the Merseyside Derby.

But the coronavirus has led many to speculate whether we’ll be winning the title in front of an empty crowd, which after a 30 year wait – would be incredibly cruel for both players and fans.

Luckily however, that doesn’t seem imminent.

Dowden told BBC Radio 5 Live: “At this stage we’re not in the territory of cancelling or postponing events.

“I was at Twickenham [for England v Wales] with the Prime Minister [on Saturday],” he said. “There was a huge crowd of people there. There is no reason why people should not be going to those events. It is very premature to be talking about things like that.

“That is why I asked the chief medical officer to brief the sporting bodies last week and that is why we will be driven by the advice of the chief medical officer as we continue.

“I do want to emphasise in relation to sporting events, any talk of cancellation is very premature indeed. At the moment there is no evidence to suggest we should be doing that and we don’t have any plans to.”

Regardless of what happens, this season is still going to go down as a legendary one in our history.

No epidemic will be able take that away from us! There are also concerns about the parade, which is likely taking place on May 18 – but we’ll have to simply wait and see.

Whatever the government advises, the fact of the matter is there will be no stopping the celebrations when the title is won.