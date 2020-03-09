Liverpool may sign Timo Werner and loan him back for 2020/21 season – Bild

There’s some strange news breaking in Bild today, Reds.

Bundesliga journalist Ronan Murphy tweeted the story that Bild are claiming Timo Werner could be purchased by Liverpool in the summer, but be loaned to Rb Leipzig for the entire 20120/21 season – much like Naby Keita was in 2017/18.

Liverpool could sign Timo Werner this summer and loan him back to RB Leipzig for the 2020-21 season, according to Bild. #LFC #RBL — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 8, 2020

While we’d be delighted to get the Werner deal over the line, to then see our exciting new attacker leant out for a year would be slightly disappointing.

He’s scored 28 goals this season and is undeniably ready to come and compete with our brilliant front-three for game-time. What’s more, we’ll be without Sadio Mane and Mo Salah during January and February due to the AFCON and need offensive enforcements for this period.

Perhaps the idea of a loan will help convince Rb Leipzig to do business easily, but we saw the problems of such an arrangement with Keita…

The Guinean was playing like one of the best midfielders in Europe when we signed him, but by staying an extra year he got a little restless and his discipline was poor.

We’ll have to watch this space with interest.