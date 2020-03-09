Milner explains why Klopp sometimes hands out ‘rockets’ in training

We usually see Jurgen Klopp laughing and joking, but it’s very clear that he has a stricter, more serious side when it’s required.

James Milner, our Man of the Match on Saturday in the win against Bournemouth, has explained how Klopp never lets his players rest on their laurels and that his attitude has inspired a brilliant team culture that demands 100% effort and commitment the entire time.

“He is the leader of the ship and he has turned us into a fantastic team and he never lets us rest,” he told the Echo.

“We have to keep pushing and improving. If there is one day in training when it is not right you get a rocket and it is not good enough. But the boys are very good at that as well.

“The manager sets that tone and the boys are good at marshalling it. If someone misses a day in the gym or they are late for something or not pulling their weight they get pulled up on it.

“That is important as well but it starts with the manager.”

So good was Milner at left-back at the weekend, that there is genuine calls for him to start in midfield v Atletico Madrid.

If Jordan Henderson is unavailable, Milner’s leadership and work-rate would benefit a midfield lacking those traits in the captain’s absence.

But with Hendo back in training, he’s likely to start on the right of the central three – probably with Fabinho holding and Gini Wijnaldum on the left.

Atleti warmed up for the game with a fiery 2-2 draw – and you can be sure they’ll come to Anfield ready to fight for their lives.