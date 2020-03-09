‘Moronic’ ‘Stupid…’ Many Reds pile on Twitter to react to Timo Werner transfer news

Liverpool fans were told this morning that there is a possibility we could sign Timo Werner this summer, but then send the German back on loan to Rb Leipzig.

The report is from Bild, but Reds were not too pleased when Bundesliga journalist Ronan Murphy announced it on Twitter.

In many ways, it seems like it would be an odd decision. Werner has a release-clause, which means we’re under no pressure to smooth a deal with Rb Leipzig as they’re legally bound to sell for an agreed price.

We also have to deal with extended absence of both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah next season, as both will be at the AFCON with Senegal and Egypt respectively.

As a few fans have pointed out, this type of deal would only make sense if the Reds are planning on bringing in another attacker.

So if Werner joins and leaves on loan, maybe Jadon Sancho comes in as well – but we admit that’s very speculative chat!

