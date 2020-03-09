(Video) LFC shooting challenge: Reds, including Trent & Minamino, fire through moving tyres

This kind of content is always so weirdly watchable!

Falken have obviously paid quite a lot of money to get the Reds firing through their tyres at the training ground.

Takumi Minamo and Adam Lallana won the competition, which included youngsters Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, with Trent Alexander-Arnold paired with Divock Origi.

Challenges included tyres in all four corners of the goal, a moving pendulum tyre and a big group of them – with the players having to chip through for points.

