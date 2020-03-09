(Video) Robbie Savage disrespects Mo Salah in stupid rant, which leaves Liverpool caller literally laughing at him

Robbie Savage spoke superbly recently in criticising a crazy Manchester City fan – but we’re afraid to say he’s let himself down with his latest analysis on Mo Salah!

The former Wales international boldly said on BBC Radio 5Live that Jurgen Klopp should sign Jadon Sancho and then drop or sell the Egyptian King…

Salah has just scored his 20th goal of the season, making him the first Red to hit that number in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen at the start of the Millennium.

He has 70 goals in 100 Premier League Liverpool games and 29 assists to boot, which is only bettered by Alan Shearer – an out and out forward.

Salah’s record is literally exceptional – and his performances clearly help Liverpool win – as we collected the Champions League last season and are in line for the Premier League this.

Sancho is a terrific talent, but if he comes in – Klopp could alter the formation or tell the teenager to fight for his minutes.

In the end, Savage accepts he might be talking gibberish!