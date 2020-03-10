Atletico Madrid warns team-mates Anfield will be ‘as intimidating as possible’

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier has explained to his team-mates that Anfield will be a cauldron on Wednesday evening.

The Englishman, competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot at the Euros, is likely to start tomorrow night, with his side carrying a 1-0 lead over from the first-leg.

There’s been some suggestions Atleti have played down the potential impact of our crowd, but Trippier is certainly not underestimating its influence.

“Anfield is one of the best stadiums to play in. The fans are amazing, I have talked with my teammates about the atmosphere there,” he told AS via Sport Witness.

“They will try to be as intimidating as possible, but we have to go with a mentality to qualify. It will be complicated, but we are ready for the challenge. Our fans are very important, we hope to get the result we want.”

It’s vital that the Reds start fast and score the first goal. If we concede first, we’ll need to score three – which will be a mighty tough ask against one of the most resolute back-lines on the continent.

If we get a goal in the first half an hour however, we’ll suggest that’d make us favourites for the tie – although we’d need to be excellent at keeping them away from our own goal at the same time.

With the Premier League all but won, it really is a massive fixture and a chance to make this season an even more exceptional one.