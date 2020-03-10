Erling Haaland says ‘incredible’ van Dijk is best defender in the business

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has waxed lyrical about Virgil van Dijk, declaring our Dutchman as the world’s most feared centre-back .

The young striker has come up against van Dijk twice this season for Rb Salzburg, and could face him again if both Liverpool and BVB qualify from our respective Champions League Last 16 ties and draw each other later in the competition.

Haaland has 40 goals for both the clubs he’s played for this term and is now rated up there with Kylian Mbappe as one of the planet’s most exciting prospects – but the Norwegian still hated facing our no.4.

“Van Dijk. He is so good. He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player,” he told France Football, when asked which defender he hates coming up against.

We’re just glad Haaland didn’t sign for Manchester United, in truth, considering how good he really appears to be.

Thankfully, it looks like he’s happy in Germany for the time being.

“I have just arrived. I am very happy here. I want to achieve many things,” he continued.

“I am only concentrating on that. The stadium here gives me goosebumps, and I feel well-surrounded here.”

Dortmund’s Champions League tie with PSG this week will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, which is a real shame.

Liverpool though are hosting Atletico Madrid in what will be a raucous and packed Anfield – needing to turn around a 1-0 deficit from the first-leg to get through to the quarters.