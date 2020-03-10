Moron Richard Keys makes outrageous & false claim regarding Mo Salah & Sadio Mane’s hatred for each other

How is Richard Keys still a thing?

The disgraced former Sky Sports anchor has made a ridiculous claim in his latest blog which has naturally riled Liverpool fans.

Despite Mo Salah and Sadio Mane scoring goals on Saturday to win the match v Bournemouth – working in tandem brilliantly at the top end of the field – Keys reckons there is a deep hatred for each other that will see both depart Anfield this summer.

It’s absolutely moronic – but here’s what he genuinely wrote – without a sense of irony:

“Don’t believe what they tell you about Mane and Salah not having much time for each other. It’s worse than that. They deeply dislike each other. Both would be a whole lot happier playing in a team without the other. So – how does that happen? Do Liverpool sell one and keep the other? In an ideal world – yes. But I’ve got a feeling both could be on their way out. Here’s why…..

“I fancy that Barca will test Liverpool’s resolve to hang onto Mane. Never mind all the contractual clauses that were written into the Coutinho deal – if Mane has his head turned by the prospect of playing in the Camp Nou – he’s off. A football career is short – and the chances to play for the big two don’t come round too often. And what else could he achieve at Liverpool?

“Salah will be thinking the same if Real come calling. I think the smart money has to be on a move to The Bernabeau – but hold on. There are others on the round-a-bout.”

Later in the blog, he also suggests Virgil van Dijk will probably be off, too – as if it’s just an afterthought.

Mane and Salah are genuinely close friends. They’re both fiercely competitive and love scoring goals – but their personality and footballing traits have literally led to Liverpool European champions, World champions and Premier League champions in waiting.

Why would anyone suggest there is a problem? Why would any of Liverpool’s best players, contracted to us for years to come, want to leave the best team and best manager on the planet?