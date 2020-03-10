Sterling’s abysmal recent form totally ignored; Salah brutalised even when he’s scoring

Why does Mo Salah receive such a bettering in the press, when Raheem Sterling’s miserable 2020 is glossed over?

If Jurgen Klopp had led Liverpool to seven Premier League defeats as Pep Guardiola has this term, you can guarantee there’d be question-marks over his future, too.

We’re labelled the media darlings by our rivals, but why then is there so much focus and will for us to fail?

Sterling hasn’t scored or assisted this calendar year – in a side like Manchester City who are supposed to be the best attacking side in Europe.

Salah, in the same time, has seven goals and three assists – yet is still a media whipping boy.

Just yesterday, Robbie Savage was claiming on BBC Radio 5Live that we should offload him in the summer, while Richard Keys just posted a horrible blog claiming he’ll be off to Real Madrid because Sadio Mane hates him.

It’s moronic. We don’t think Sterling is a bad player, by the way. He’s an exceptional one going through a bad time – but he’s seemingly allowed to do so in quiet while Salah is lambasted even when he’s consistently winning us games.

Makes you think.