Timo Werner pours doubt on Liverpool move in direct contrast to previous comments

Timo Werner has issued an explanation of his thought process regarding a potential summer transfer.

The striker is contracted to Rb Leipzig, but has a bargain release-clause which could be triggered by any side outside of Germany before the end of April.

In February, Werner spoke up Jurgen Klopp and said he’d suit our manager’s style – with Liverpool’s boss saying the forward’s comments were ‘positive’.

If anything, it was starting to look like the deal was an open secret, especially with James Pearce saying he’d be surprised if we didn’t sign him.

But Werner has confused matters…

“At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations. The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches,” he told Sky Sports.

“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.

“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams.

“So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?”

So where do we stand, now? There was a suggestion yesterday in Bild that Werner could be signed by Liverpool and then loaned back to Rb Leipzig for the season – which would be strange considering we need more manpower next term with the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at the AFCON.

But if Klopp is desperate to secure Werner, but cannot offer him automatic playing time in 2020/21, it’s not the most ridiculous option – although the fans will find it disappointing.

We’ll watch this space with interest.