(Video) Confusion in Anfield tunnel pre-Bournemouth regarding appropriate handshakes

The coronavirus epidemic led to the Premier League banning the pre-match handshake before Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Of course, it was all for show – as football is a contact sport and the players hugged each other during and after the game!

But beforehand, there seemed to be a little awkwardness – as can be seen in the Inside Anfield video released by Liverpool’s official YouTube channel.

If you fast-forward to five minutes, you can see what we’re talking about!

Let’s just hope we can finish this season with fans still allowed in the ground, as the suspension of Serie A worries us greatly.