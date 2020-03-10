(Video) Klopp & Lijnders were absolutely buzzing after Bournemouth win

Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday meant an awful lot more to everyone at the club than you’d expect a narrow victory over meek opposition would normally.

Not only did the Reds go 1-0 down to a shocking VAR decision, but they were coming off the back of three defeats in four matches in all competitions – something that hadn’t happened for a very long time under Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp celebrated in fairly manic style, proving that the win was a massive one – made even better by Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United the following day…

Now, the Reds may win the title without kicking another ball – although in all likelihood – we’ll have the chance to secure it at either Everton or at home to Crystal Palace.

Fast forward to 10:44 in the Inside Anfield video below and you’ll see the reactions to the hard-fought win: