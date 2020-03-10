(Video) Klopp shuts down another coronavirus question: ‘You ask me this but fly from Madrid?’

Jurgen Klopp went viral worldwide for an excellent response on the coronavirus last week, in which he questioned why famous people without the necessary expertise were being asked about it in the first place.

But today, before tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, he was mundanely asked to provide information on it again – and didn’t take to it too kindly.

Klopp asked why a journalist who has specifically flown from Madrid to Liverpool is so worried, highlighting the hypocrisy of such an act when intimating football teams are not taking it seriously enough.

If Liverpool win tomorrow, there is still a chance the competition is suspended, which would be a nightmare situation. Let’s just hope the Premier League can be completed.