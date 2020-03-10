(Video) Solskjaer thinks United’s weekend performance would beat Liverpool

“We should have done this to Liverpool,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed after beating Manchester City at the weekend…

United won 2-0 at Old Trafford, which means we’re just two wins away from confirmed Premier League glory.

In fact, if City fail to beat both Arsenal and Burnley, we’ll be champions before we’ve kicked a ball again.

Solskjaer has intimated though that United’s performance would have been enough to beat Liverpool – presumably at Old Trafford when they robbed a 1-1 draw earlier in the campaign.

They drew that game thanks to bizarre refereeing decisions and a backs to the wall bus-parking job – so perhaps it would have been a little more competitive if they tried to play!