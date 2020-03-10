(Video) Wow: All 20 of Mo Salah’s goals this season prove No.11 is best wing-forward in the business

How this man ever gets criticism from his own fanbase is actually beyond us.

Mo Salah scored his 20th goal of the campaign on Saturday, and the official Liverpool Twitter account has packaged them into one video for us.

The speed and skill of his finishes is joyous. He can score with power, curl the ball into the bottom corner or slam in a penalty.

Salah’s 20 goals this term mean he’s the first LFC player since Michael Owen to hit that mark in three consecutive campaigns – and we reckon he’ll be doing so at Anfield for plenty more years to come.

Enjoy the clip below!