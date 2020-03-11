“Absolutely sensational” – Many Reds wowed by incredible Oxlade-Chamberlain 45 – maybe his best in Red

Posted by
“Absolutely sensational” – Many Reds wowed by incredible Oxlade-Chamberlain 45 – maybe his best in Red

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was different gravy for Liverpool in the first period of 45 of our Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid, as the Reds ended the half 1-0 up.

The midfielder notably whipped in the cross to allow Gini Wijnaldum to head home and put the Reds ahead on the night to turn the heat up in the red cauldron.

Anfield had been absolutely bouncing throughout the first half, and the roof nearly blew off when the Dutch international bagged yet another massive goal for Liverpool in Europe.

MORE (Video) Gini Wijnaldum world-class header from stunning Trent cross opens scoring for Liverpool v Atletico

But it’s Ox that had fans talking after an impressive 45 minutes – some suggesting the former Arsenal man is currently experiencing the best form of his career.

The midfielder is able to add some dynamism in the centre of the park, and can give us a creative spark that we are often lacking when we play a midfield designed for dominating possession.

It was a sensational 45 first half from the whole team, but Liverpool fans took to Twitter in their numbers to gush over Chambo after a standout shift.

Take a look at some of the Tweets we found below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top