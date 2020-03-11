Anfield was so loud v Roma in 2018, their players complained to officials

There’s a pretty crazy story from Anfield that we’ve come across this morning, that feels appropriate to share given it’s a Champions League night!

In the semi-final v Roma in 2018, the noise of the crowd was so deafening, the Roma players complained they couldn’t hear each other in the dressing room beforehand.

They went on to lose 5-2, of course, and ultimately the tie.

If you scroll to this video, around 7 minutes in, you’ll see a Korean YouTuber who filmed the Anfield tour – and a club official explaining the story.

The Reds are 1-0 down to Atletico Madrid from the first-leg, but hopefully the Spaniards will feel a similar roar when they face Jurgen Klopp’s team tonight.

The manager will do everything he can to get the players in an intense mindset, and if the fans follow get behind the team early – Anfield will hopefully be a cauldron of noise.

Let’s make it happen, Reds!