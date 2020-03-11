Doubt thrown on Premier League as Man City fixture postponed due to coronavirus fears

There has been a healthy bout of doubt thrown the way of the current Premier League season today, as Manchester City have confirmed their fixture with Arsenal has been postponed.

This comes just days after the UK government said sporting events in the country would resume as normal, but the situation isn’t as cut and dry as that.

In a statement on their website – which you can read in full here – City say the postponement of the Arsenal game is in direct correlation with their staff coming in contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19.

The Citizens claim they’ve postponed the fixture on medical advice. Symptoms of the virus can stay dormant for up to five days and it can remain on surfaces for up to 24 hours – it’s highly contagious.

Where does this stop? What’ll happen if one of Sevilla’s staff tests positive for COVID-19? With Champions/Europa League fixtures to be played this week, there will be a lot of potential contamination.

It feels like the right time to say the Coronavirus outbreak is obviously a serious issue, and sporting events are of little importance, when compared to people’s health, so please make sure you’ve got all the information you need.