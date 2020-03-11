Liverpool loaning Timo Werner back to Rb Leipzig discussed by James Pearce

A strange recent report in Bild suggested that Liverpool signing Timo Werner in the summer and then loaning him back to Rb Leipzig for a season is on the cards.

We once did that with Naby Keita, of course, although the agreed thought in hindsight is that this led to the midfield stagnating a little while he waited for a transfer.

James Pearce has claimed he believes a loan would be unlikely, simply because of our need for the forward in 2020/21.

He told The Athletic, “I’d be surprised if that was true. One of the basics of Liverpool wanting someone like Timo Werner is that next season they’d be losing two of their elite attackers for at least a month, if not six weeks for the African Cup of Nations.

“You’ve also got the potential issue of the Olympics if that goes ahead.

“So it wouldn’t make an awful lot of sense to me.”

Werner impressed in the Champions League last night against Spurs, who were humiliated by the 23-year-old striker and his impressive team-mates.

He has 27 goals this season – a mighty fine return from a forward who does so much work on the flanks – just like Mo Salah and Sadio Mane do.

We’re all for the potential deal, but have bigger fish to fry right now – with a Premier League on the verge of being won and our own CL Last 16 match to be played against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.