Over 10,000 fans vote for who they want LFC to sign most this summer

Liverpool have been linked with moves for Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and even Philippe Coutinho in recent months, as we steadily approach the summer transfer window.

There have been other players, of course, but we posed a question to our followers on Twitter: ‘Who do you want Liverpool to sign in the summer?‘ and those four names stood out more than any others.

We then decided to follow-up with a poll to find out which of the quartet Reds fans wanted to see turn up at Melwood this summer the most.

At the time of writing, the poll has just under 11,000 votes and Werner is – by far – the most popular choice. The German has 55% of the vote, with Sancho coming in second at 25%.

We were surprised to see former Liverpool player Coutinho among the names, but we can’t deny he wasn’t brought up a lot – he netted just 5% of the vote and Havertz mopped up the remaining 15%.

You can see the full – and updated – results below:

Four names keep coming up… Let's put it to a vote. Out of the names listed below, who do you want us to sign the most? — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 11, 2020

Obviously, this means very little and it’s just a bit of fun – it’s no surprise to us that Werner got the lion’s share of the votes, given the sheer amount of rumours and reports surrounding the German international.