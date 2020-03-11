Rafa Benitez claims LFC “can still be favourites” even if Atletico score an away goal

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has claimed the Reds “can still be favourites” tonight, even if Atletico Madrid manage to score an away goal.

If the Spaniards were to bag an away goal, Liverpool would need to score three times at Anfield – not an impossible feat, but Atleti are renowned for their defensive rigidness.

Benitez believes that this is the kind of game we should win – and we obviously back him – the home of Liverpool Football Club has a rich history of results like what we need tonight.

“This is the kind of game that Liverpool should win because they are playing at Anfield,” Rafa is quoted as saying by the Times. “They will create chances, put a lot of pressure on their rivals and the supporters will be behind them.

“Atletico Madrid will look to threaten on the counterattack. It becomes difficult if Atletico score, but Liverpool can still be favourites. In a game like this it is important to keep a good balance as a team, so that if the full backs are going forward someone from midfield has to be ready to fill in.

“Also, Liverpool will look to regain the ball high up the pitch if it is possible so that does not give Atletico time to reorganise.”

Our former boss certainly has a lot of confidence in Jurgen Klopp’s side, but if Atleti open the scoring with an away goal, it’s going to be a very tense evening.

There’s no doubt that the Reds are capable of hitting the La Liga giants for three, and in reality we could do that in the opening 45 minutes if we start the game right, but I think Klopp will look to shut Diego Simeone’s team out.

We’ve got Adrian deputising for the injured Alisson, but hopefully the defence and a revitalised midfield can minimise the pressure on the Spaniard.