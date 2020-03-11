(Video) ‘Absolute scenes at Anfield’ Thousands of LFC fans welcome coaches in typical European night fashion

Liverpool need yet another big night at Anfield – not the same as the 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona, but a 1-0 deficit to Atletico Madrid could be tricky.

The Spaniards defend so well, and Diego Simeone is a master of the dark arts, the Reds will be hard pressed to carve out more than a handful of opportunities.

The Anfield faithful know this though – and they’ve come out in their thousands to show their support for the reigning Champions of Europe.

Liverpool fans are famous for creating an atmosphere for these big games – and the local supporters have done it again!

Take a watch of the video below from just outside the stadium: