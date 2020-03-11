(Video) ‘Absolute scenes at Anfield’ Thousands of LFC fans welcome coaches in typical European night fashion

(Video) 'Absolute scenes at Anfield' Thousands of LFC fans welcome coaches in typical European night fashion

Liverpool need yet another big night at Anfield – not the same as the 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona, but a 1-0 deficit to Atletico Madrid could be tricky.

The Spaniards defend so well, and Diego Simeone is a master of the dark arts, the Reds will be hard pressed to carve out more than a handful of opportunities.

The Anfield faithful know this though – and they’ve come out in their thousands to show their support for the reigning Champions of Europe.

Liverpool fans are famous for creating an atmosphere for these big games – and the local supporters have done it again!

Take a watch of the video below from just outside the stadium:

